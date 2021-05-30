Sru-Food: Mobile Food Application

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbblers...
This is a "Sru-Food" design app for mobile based food sales.
What do you think? if you like it, please give us feedback.
connect with us in : g.artmedia12@gmail.com
thanks for watching...
Dont forget to visit our site on : http://g-artmedia.netlify.app