AY Studio

Sru-Food: Mobile Food Application

AY Studio
AY Studio
Sru-Food: Mobile Food Application - application app for mobile based food sales including burger app, chef app, food design, restaurant app with food ui ux design
Hello Dribbblers...

This is a "Sru-Food" design app for mobile based food sales.

What do you think? if you like it, please give us feedback.

connect with us in : g.artmedia12@gmail.com
thanks for watching...
Dont forget to visit our site on : http://g-artmedia.netlify.app

AY Studio
AY Studio

