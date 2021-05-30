Austin Shepherd

Mock Website Redesign

Mock Website Redesign biotech biology biomedical web design website design
With a little bit of free-time, I've been working on expanding my skills with website & interactive design! I found this local company and figured I'd play around with a little redesign of their logo and website. Still new to web design but pretty happy with how this one turned out!

