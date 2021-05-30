Sahil Vhora

Business Planner v1.0

Sahil Vhora
Sahil Vhora
  • Save
Business Planner v1.0 template planner app inbox goals contacts meetings task management project management finance development entrepreneur web design freelancer plan business productivity planner notion
Download color palette

Business Planner v1.0

A full extensive Business Planner template which is specifically designed for freelancers and small-medium scale businesses who are looking for an easier way to run their business and manage their projects.

Buy Now: https://gumroad.com/l/business-planner

Sahil Vhora
Sahil Vhora

More by Sahil Vhora

View profile
    • Like