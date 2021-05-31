Amin Najafi

secure8 - Logo iranian persian logodesign visual identity branding crypto digital black grid logotype mark trust secure 8 password security logo design
Secure8 - logo design
I’m glad to hear your feedback about this Concept. I will post more shot in next days.

You can also follow me on twitter and instagram
thank you.

creative designer specializing in branding, visual identity
