Creature Lettering: E & K

A while ago I started a lettering project based on the font Adelle Basic. The chunkiness of this font's strokes & serifs allowed for a lot of illustrative embellishment. Though I started these letters a while back and only got through about six letters (plus the ampersand), I'm thinking of returning to the project and completing the alphabet.

Posted on Apr 29, 2011
