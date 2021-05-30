Pantheon Museum

Trending designs to inspire you
Project of a museum of religions inspired in Pantheon’s architecture, with a golden entrance and a glass cupola surrounded by a forest of columns and triangular terraces, over a circular stairway platform. Monumental mix of modern and classic, impressive and green.