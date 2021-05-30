Hannah Jayne Smith

Nike Retro Logo Warm Up

Nike Retro Logo Warm Up design vector nike warmup
For this week's warm-up, I created a literal representation of the goddess of Victory, Nike. In this retro-inspired version of the Nike logo, what will become the iconic swoosh is pictured here as a draped fold of her tunic.

Redesign a famous logo in a retro or vintage style.
Posted on May 30, 2021
