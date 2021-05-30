Jorcane

Nour - Yoga solidaire

Jorcane
Jorcane
  • Save
Nour - Yoga solidaire web ui design
Download color palette

NOUR offers solidarity yoga classes aimed at the social inclusion of people in exile and precarious situations through a mixed practice open to all.
Locals and refugees find themselves on an equal footing in a warm and caring space, low prices for some and free for others.

View all tags
Posted on May 30, 2021
Jorcane
Jorcane

More by Jorcane

View profile
    • Like