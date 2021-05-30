Charlie Beck

Daily UI #045

Charlie Beck
Charlie Beck
  • Save
Daily UI #045 dailyui045 daily ui 045 infocard popup info card design ui dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui
Download color palette

A couple of different instances of an Info Card/pop-up message on a mobile app. Soft yet bold colors provide nice accents for info cards in a therapy app. Let me know what you think!

Charlie Beck
Charlie Beck

More by Charlie Beck

View profile
    • Like