Lovera - Casual Serif font

Lovera - Casual Serif font illustration logo design font typography logo type fonts branding display casual serif
Lovera - Casual serif font

Lovera - Casual serif font

Lovera is elegant serif font. Made for any professional project branding. It is the best for branding, printing, wedding and quotes. Every letter has a unique and beautiful touch.

Includes:
– Lovera (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:
– Beautiful Ligatures
– Many Swashes
– Stylistic Sets
– PUA Encoded
– Multilingual Support
– Numerals and Punctuation

Feel free to download free personal use font at :https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13170/lovera.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/lovera-elegant-serif-font/

