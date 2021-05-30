Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Kingroad is authentic and modern blackletter font. The font is suitable for any branding project like logo, t-shirt printing and many more. Outstanding in a wide range of contexts.
Includes:
– Kingroad (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Featured :
– Alternates
– Accents (Multilingual characters)
– PUA encoded
– Numerals and Punctuation (OpenType Standard)
– Extra Ornaments
Feel free to download free personal use font at : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13169/kingroad.html
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/kingroad-blackletter-font/