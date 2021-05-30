Kingroad is authentic and modern blackletter font. The font is suitable for any branding project like logo, t-shirt printing and many more. Outstanding in a wide range of contexts.

Includes:

– Kingroad (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Featured :

– Alternates

– Accents (Multilingual characters)

– PUA encoded

– Numerals and Punctuation (OpenType Standard)

– Extra Ornaments

Feel free to download free personal use font at : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13169/kingroad.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/kingroad-blackletter-font/