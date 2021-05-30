Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Din Studio

Kingroad - Blackletter font

Din Studio
Din Studio
Kingroad - Blackletter font brand tattoo blackletter blackletter font logo design lettering handlettering font typography logo type fonts branding
  1. Kingroad-WEB-1.jpg
  2. Kingroad-WEB-2.jpg
  3. Kingroad-WEB-3.jpg
  4. Kingroad-WEB-4.jpg
  5. Kingroad-WEB-5.jpg
  6. Kingroad-WEB-6.jpg
  7. Kingroad-WEB-8.jpg
  8. Kingroad-WEB-9.jpg

Kingroad - Blackletter font

Kingroad - Blackletter font

Kingroad is authentic and modern blackletter font. The font is suitable for any branding project like logo, t-shirt printing and many more. Outstanding in a wide range of contexts.

Includes:
– Kingroad (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Featured :
– Alternates
– Accents (Multilingual characters)
– PUA encoded
– Numerals and Punctuation (OpenType Standard)
– Extra Ornaments

Feel free to download free personal use font at : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13169/kingroad.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/kingroad-blackletter-font/

Din Studio
Din Studio
