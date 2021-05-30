rafika dida

rafika dida
rafika dida
Hey there, i have one dribbble invitation
How to get your invite and become a player?
• Send your best shot/your portfolio/a link to mail
• Tell us your story (where are you from, your first dribble shots, why should we choose you)
https://www.behance.net/didarafika01
didarafika@gmail.com
Follow https://www.instagram.com/rdconsilio/ for more art
Feel free to contact and happy to see you. Have a nice day!

rafika dida
rafika dida

