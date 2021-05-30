Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shane Mielke

The Designer's Journey Book

Shane Mielke
Shane Mielke
The Designer's Journey Book designer achievements goals book cover book
The Designer's Journey is a growing list of 1000+ goals and achievements for designers of all experience levels, disciplines, and career phases to accomplish. These items have all been achieved by peers as the design industry has exploded in the past 25 years. Check off everything you've achieved, and be inspired to set future career goals.

4" x 6" matte softcover pocket-sized book.
B&W interior pages with white paper.
Printed & fulfilled by Amazon.
A fun gift for friends, and co-workers.

Buy the book
https://www.amazon.com/Designers-Journey-achievements-disciplines-accomplish/dp/B08TZMHNHV/

Free online edition
https://www.thedesignersjourney.com/

Posted on May 30, 2021
Shane Mielke
Shane Mielke

