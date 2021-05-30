The Designer's Journey Book

Trending designs to inspire you
The Designer's Journey is a growing list of 1000+ goals and achievements for designers of all experience levels, disciplines, and career phases to accomplish. These items have all been achieved by peers as the design industry has exploded in the past 25 years. Check off everything you've achieved, and be inspired to set future career goals.
4" x 6" matte softcover pocket-sized book.
B&W interior pages with white paper.
Printed & fulfilled by Amazon.
A fun gift for friends, and co-workers.
https://www.amazon.com/Designers-Journey-achievements-disciplines-accomplish/dp/B08TZMHNHV/
https://www.thedesignersjourney.com/