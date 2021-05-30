Paul-Antoine Soulhiard

Sean Leon - God's ALGORITHM [V1.0]

Glad to have worked on this new website with @seanleon, for his album God's ALGORITHM [V1.0].

https://www.godsalgorithm.world/

With the help of @mowhtr on the threejs part as always.

