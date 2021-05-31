SBH+ Website

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hey, Dribbble fam!
At the beginning of the year, we were approached by SBH+ who needed help with redesigning their 10 years old website. Yes, a 10 years old website. So we went all in, tore whatever was still kicking and built the whole thing from ground up. Here's a quick snap of the homepage. Will share some smooth bits and pieces from the project soon. Oh, and big props to our pals at euroart93 that have done an amazing job with development.
SBH+ is a group of no-settle experts specialising in staffing clients who are on the forefront of modern technology and creative.
✌Happy to hear your thoughts.
