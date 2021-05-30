Manka - is a new brand representing a wide range of natural cosmetics and

products for hair, face and body skin care

Task

Development of a logo and corporate identity

Decision

A delicate style was created, the lines of silk and plants are used as the main metaphor - as a reflection of the natural ingredients and softness, because

the main goal of the brand is to create organic cosmetics to preserve the natural beauty of women

Full project here :

https://www.behance.net/gallery/120306783/Manka