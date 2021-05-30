Margaret Lo

Manka - is a new brand representing a wide range of natural cosmetics and
products for hair, face and body skin care

Task
Development of a logo and corporate identity

Decision
A delicate style was created, the lines of silk and plants are used as the main metaphor - as a reflection of the natural ingredients and softness, because
the main goal of the brand is to create organic cosmetics to preserve the natural beauty of women

Full project here :
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120306783/Manka

Posted on May 30, 2021
