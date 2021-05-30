Margaret Lo

Identity for cosmtic brand Manka

Margaret Lo
Margaret Lo
Hire Me
  • Save
Identity for cosmtic brand Manka cosmetics serum branding design logo identity design identity
Download color palette

Manka - is a new brand representing a wide range of natural cosmetics and
products for hair, face and body skin care

Full project here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120306783/Manka

View all tags
Posted on May 30, 2021
Margaret Lo
Margaret Lo
illustrator & Brand Designer
Hire Me

More by Margaret Lo

View profile
    • Like