Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shashank Mahajan

Career page | Website

Shashank Mahajan
Shashank Mahajan
  • Save
Career page | Website webdesign web figma web page career website career careers page web design website ui uiux visual design uidesign
Download color palette

Hi Forks! 👋
Career Page Design, Recently I worked on a brand new website page for the client to grow their team.

Tool Used: Figma

Need a Website or an App Design?
hey@shashankmahajan.in

Love ❤️ your support!
Behance | Linkedin | Instagram | Twitter

Shashank Mahajan
Shashank Mahajan

More by Shashank Mahajan

View profile
    • Like