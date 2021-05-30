Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yasmine Eve Studio

Nourishly Raw Logo + Branding

Yasmine Eve Studio
Yasmine Eve Studio
  • Save
Nourishly Raw Logo + Branding typogaphy hand drawn blog design blogger vintage design recipe raw food foodie vegan boho botanical uiux vector lineart icon logo graphic design minimal creativestudio branding
Download color palette

Nourishly Raw is a plant-based lifestyle blog that offers tools & recipes that are necessary for growth. The intention is to create a space for inhibiting healthy minds and healthy habits by motivating readers to live healthier, fuller lives. Whether that is by changing their perspective, pushing their limits, or improving their daily habits. Our goal was to create a brand identity that reflected the natural and plant-based aesthetic by creating hand-drawn elements and using a warm color palette that felt welcoming and inviting. The custom typeface is also chef-inspired and reflects a love for cooking with a modern twist.

Yasmine Eve Studio
Yasmine Eve Studio

More by Yasmine Eve Studio

View profile
    • Like