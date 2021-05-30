Lucas Alves

Consumer Area NEX Energy

energy future app design ui ux
This screen is the new password screen of the consumer area for NEX Energy, a platform where companies can save money with green energy.

This page has a token validation requirement to unlock the saving option.

Posted on May 30, 2021
