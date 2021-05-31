Michael Dolejš

Michael Dolejš
Michael Dolejš
ACK-web-homepage-1 identity website concept photography homepage logo interface app studio najbrt website iphone design user interface
Some design concepts from the time I was asked to look at Ackee's current website and come up with ways to do it differently.

These are some of the cleaner ideas I've come up with where I put more focus on the photography while still keeping up with their brand identity.

Done with Studio Najbrt for Ackee – https://www.ackee.cz/

Want to work with us on projects like these? Hit me up at michael@najbrt.cz (Prague only, full-time position)

