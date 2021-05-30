Trending designs to inspire you
After a couple of months of work I am happy to announce the next version of majesticons! A line-icon set including 380 free to use icons via figma, svg download or with a node package manager.
- 380 new line icons free to use
- A new website: https://majesticons.com
- Figma Community File: https://www.figma.com/community/file/937658831428627854/Majesticons-v2-%E2%9C%A8
- Pro: 3200+ icons: https://gum.co/majesticons