Gerrit

Majesticons v2 👏

Gerrit
Gerrit
  • Save
Majesticons v2 👏 lineicons line vector icons ui iconset icon
Download color palette

After a couple of months of work I am happy to announce the next version of majesticons! A line-icon set including 380 free to use icons via figma, svg download or with a node package manager.

- 380 new line icons free to use
- A new website: https://majesticons.com
- Figma Community File: https://www.figma.com/community/file/937658831428627854/Majesticons-v2-%E2%9C%A8
- Pro: 3200+ icons: https://gum.co/majesticons

View all tags
Posted on May 30, 2021
Gerrit
Gerrit

More by Gerrit

View profile
    • Like