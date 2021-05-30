Nestor Parada

Mandala Devastate 01

Nestor Parada
Nestor Parada
  • Save
Mandala Devastate 01 design illustration
Download color palette

A personal mandala that represents a loss of someone along with fighting isolation and loneliness everyday.
Everyday can be a struggle but can get better if one reaches the middle for peace and the reconciliation.

View all tags
Posted on May 30, 2021
Nestor Parada
Nestor Parada
Like