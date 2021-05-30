Legero Bubble Font + Doodles

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

Legero is a fun, retro, bubble-style font that comes in both solid and shiny versions. It also comes with a full set of alternate characters to mix and match and give your projects a unique feel. Bonus freebies include 52 music-themed doodles that can be accessed using uppercase and lowercase letters with the Legero Doodles font, as well as 6 abstract backgrounds that work great as masks to create designs just like the ones in the screenshots.