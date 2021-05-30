Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
World is Flat

World is Flat community minimalist minimal flat court basketball digital art illustraion
Taking inspiration from the style of famous graphic illustrator, Malika Favre,
I chose favorite colors to illustrate. Once I decided upon this object, I built a composition around it, keeping the style of Favre's work in mind as I did.

Posted on May 30, 2021
