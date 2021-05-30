Gender Equality Club - Website UI.UX Phase 1

"Something is Better than Nothing"

- Definitely not me.

Note : Do check the Comment section for Wireframe and Typography.

Well started to design a Website for Gender Equality Club in our college. Started with wireframing, designing and kept on iterating till myself and The Chairman of the club is satisfied. Still way more pages to be added.

Hail "Figma" 〽

Check out the complete project in Behance - https://www.behance.net/gallery/120540563/Gender-Equality-Club-Web-design-UIUX