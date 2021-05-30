Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Flora Runyenje

Get a Free KETO DIET Recipes Book

Flora Runyenje
Flora Runyenje
  • Save
Get a Free KETO DIET Recipes Book workfromhome affiliate marketing weightloss loseweight healthandfitness
Download color palette

The diet works by depleting the body of its sugar reserves. As a result, it will start to break down fat for energy. This results in the production of molecules called ketones that the body uses for fuel. When the body burns fats, it can also lead to weight loss.

There are several types of keto diet, including the Standard Ketogenic Diet and the Cyclical Ketogenic Diet.Learn more from here...https://florarunyenje.systeme.io/039d8f69

Flora Runyenje
Flora Runyenje

More by Flora Runyenje

View profile
    • Like