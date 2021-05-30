Arzian riandani

UNITEDSafe wallet app wallet savings app saving money app design uidesign
Hi,
UNITEDsafe (Saving Your Money)
An app where you can do your financial planning, create goals for what you buy, and this UI design is made very simple

I hope you like it 🙏🏻❤
"L" for Like
Suggestions are welcome
Thanks

Posted on May 30, 2021
