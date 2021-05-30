Mockup Templates

Phone Minimalistic Mockups Kit

Mockup Templates
Mockup Templates
  • Save
Phone Minimalistic Mockups Kit website webpage web ux ui presentation theme macbook mac laptop display simple clean realistic phone mockup smartphone device mockup abstract phone
Download color palette

🤍 Download Mockup 🤍
♾️ Get UNLIMITED DOWNLOADS! ♾️

Features:

• Main file zip include 14 fully layered PSD files, 1 help PDF file
• Well organized folders and layers
• Easy to edit via smart objects
• Shadows, lights and reflects over smart objects
• Any color of backgrounds and devices

Mockup Templates
Mockup Templates

More by Mockup Templates

View profile
    • Like