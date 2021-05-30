Phone Minimalistic Mockups Kit

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
🤍 Download Mockup 🤍
♾️ Get UNLIMITED DOWNLOADS! ♾️
Features:
• Main file zip include 14 fully layered PSD files, 1 help PDF file
• Well organized folders and layers
• Easy to edit via smart objects
• Shadows, lights and reflects over smart objects
• Any color of backgrounds and devices