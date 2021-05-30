Fiona Art

Rainbow kiss ~ Acrylic pouring Paint kiss ~ Fluid art painting ~

Rainbow kiss ~ Acrylic pouring Paint kiss ~ Fluid art painting ~ fluid art stayhome abstract paintings acrylic paint design tutorial pouring art acrylic
In this step by step tutorial I was going for a soft look, thats why I used my pearl white mixture for this rainbow paint kiss fluid art painting.

Colours:
- Pearl white
- Windsor & Newton cadmium yellow
- Windsor & Newton cadmium orange
- Windsor & Newton cadmium red
- Pebeo cobalt violet
- Pebeo iridescent green blue
- Arties colours prussian blue
- Amsterdam cyan blue

My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso

