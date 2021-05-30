Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Today I created an exploratory design for the Dream Home. This is an just hero for many styles and you just change text, image it's so simple to make hero section web landing page.
I hope you like it
If you wanted project freelance or fulltime, Please contact
👉 DM me or 📨 wawanp317@gmail.com
---------------------------------------
Thank you
Best Regard