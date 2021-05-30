Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shazzadul

Vocal.io | Logo Design

Shazzadul
Shazzadul
  • Save
Vocal.io | Logo Design app icon typography vector branding brand logodesigns logodesign logo illustration minimal corporate design
Download color palette

Hi there,
Good day. I'd like to share one of my other
creation today.

Let me know, what do you think about this idea?
Need help with a logo for your business? I would like to help you!👇👇

E-mail: shazzadul8@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +8801716000550

Shazzadul
Shazzadul

More by Shazzadul

View profile
    • Like