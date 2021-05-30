Logo for "CutaSolution"

About CutaSolution :

We are the complete solution for your master data in foreign trade!

... and we know what we are talking about!

Our experience is no coincidence. The CU-TA team has been responsible for the classification and dual-use testing at a large number of companies for many years as part of the service provided by MA-TAX Consulting GmbH. On the basis of this work, knowledge databases were created, which we are now processing in applications and software and which support you in your daily work.

