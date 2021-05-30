Windy Peak Vintage Rebrand

We approached the rebrand of Windy Peak Vintage with the goal of creating an identity that clearly speaks to her ideal target audience while also conveying a sense of inspiration, nostalgia, and whimsy. The Windy Peak Vintage Logo System offers customers a glimpse into what the brand as a whole has to offer; thoughtful and curated products, slow-intentional living, and inspiration and beauty. The hand-drawn, sans serif font and illustrations create a romantic and vintage, yet modern and friendly feeling.