Matis Branding

Renno Home Logotype Wordmark WIP

Matis Branding
Matis Branding
  • Save
Renno Home Logotype Wordmark WIP mark design symbol branding minimal typography identity logo wordmark logotype interior renovation home renno
Download color palette

Another Renno Home wordmark concept that features fluidity and more organic feel to home renovations.

It's life 1,2,3 and home renovations it's done with ease.

What you think of this concept? Press L if you love it or leave your feedback bellow :)

Matis Branding
Matis Branding
Brand focused. Passion Driven. Design-led.

More by Matis Branding

View profile
    • Like