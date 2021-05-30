Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
InnovationSync

Flower Delivery App Design

InnovationSync
InnovationSync
  • Save
Flower Delivery App Design design mobiledesign uxdesign uidesign appdesign typography print logo art landingpage productdesign userexperience graphicdesign minimal digitaldesign webdesign illustration flatdesign animation innovationsync
Download color palette

Hi Friends!
Take a look at our Flower Delivery App Design. This App allow the users to choose, customize and send flowers and bouquets to their loved ones with a couple of taps on their mobile.
Please like and share.

Contact us for Projects.
Website: www.innovationsync.com
Email: innovationsync1@gmail.com
Instagram: InnovationSync

InnovationSync
InnovationSync

More by InnovationSync

View profile
    • Like