Good for Sale
Rhasyab
Furonto

Sauve: Financial - Saving App

Rhasyab
Furonto
Rhasyab for Furonto
Sauve UI Kit

Sauve UI Kit
Sauve UI Kit

Sauve UI Kit

Hi, Dribbblers! This is my exploration of Saving App on Financial Theme for Furonto.

In short, this is Sauve, an app that will be used only for saving purposes only.

To start saving, we can send our money from our daily banking to this app, so the money for saving and daily won't get mixed up.

Thank you for watching!
This is Furonto
Furonto is a remote design team based in Indonesia that specializes in UI/UX, 2D/3D Illustration, and Motion Graphic.
Find Furonto at
Instagram | Marketplace | LinkedIn

Furonto
Furonto
Offering the best solution to every pixel created.
