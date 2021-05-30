Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Leke Ojo

Investment WIP

Leke Ojo
Leke Ojo
Investment WIP investment africa pastel color fintech app ux wip
Work in Progress (WIP) - Investment overview page for a fintech app.

Design is a team sport.

I spent a bit of time trying to get the interaction and layout of this view right. I only got unblocked by collaborating with another designer, I see now why working in design teams is much more productive than being a lone wolf.

Posted on May 30, 2021
Leke Ojo
Leke Ojo

