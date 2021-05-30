Kateryna Karpenko

Hero section in Landing Page for Flagman Car Presentation

Kateryna Karpenko
Kateryna Karpenko
  • Save
Hero section in Landing Page for Flagman Car Presentation first screen herosection website design design web ux ui landing page design landing page landing
Download color palette

This is the first screen of the landing page for the car presentation. The whole project you can find on https://www.behance.net/gallery/118321187/Flagman-Car-Presentation-Landing-Page-Concept-Design

Kateryna Karpenko
Kateryna Karpenko
Like