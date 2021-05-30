During my masters, I was going through the toughest phase of my life. Pen art was my antidote, and it still is. Each day I used to draw something so that I can get rid of my internal turmoil, which used to bother me a lot. There was no one I could share my feelings with. Whenever I used to seek for help, I was put in a judgement box. I even liked a guy thinking he is different from others and will genuinely help me bring me out of that state. But he hurt me the most.

When nothing helped me in my present, my past memories helped me. I started remembering and recollecting my beautiful Goa memories and decoded them by chanelling then into my future dreams through Pen art. This way I saved my boat from sinking, I began my healing.

Thank you dribble!