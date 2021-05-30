Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Masum Ahmed

Workout Mobile App

Masum Ahmed
Masum Ahmed
  • Save
Workout Mobile App minimalist 2021 best design trendy minimal clean ux ui design app workout of the day workouts workout tracker activities app workout app fitness fitness app gym app gym
Download color palette

Hello guys!

Here is my recent exploration design for Workout Mobile App. Hope you like it and enjoy guys! :)

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow.

Wanna collaborate with me? Shoot your business inquiry to
Email: masum.cseseu@gmail.com
Skype: https://join.skype.com/invite/UMcm2WFjAcqD

Masum Ahmed
Masum Ahmed

More by Masum Ahmed

View profile
    • Like