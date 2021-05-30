Leave Planner web app

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey!
This project was made for planning and tracking the vacations of company employees.
Styles are limited by the capabilities of the platform on which the project is being developed
Have questions? Write to artiom.komlev@gmail.com
