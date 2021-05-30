Artyom Komlev

Leave Planner web app

web app ux ui design
This project was made for planning and tracking the vacations of company employees.

Styles are limited by the capabilities of the platform on which the project is being developed

Have questions? Write to artiom.komlev@gmail.com

Posted on May 30, 2021
