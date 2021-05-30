New logo for StayGolden including visual solarium and Relax zone.

Swiftly written "STAY" means a dynamic, young team, another dominant inscription "GOLDEN" works in contrast and expertise and quality, on which StayGolden rightly bases - it is one of the most sought-after solariums in Prague, which they are preparing to expand and modernize their premises and offer other services in the future.

The graphic element illuminates the merry sun ☀️, which appears as a symbol in other promotional materials and is carried by the sun's rays.

www.antoninparal.com