New logo for StayGolden including visual solarium and Relax zone.

Swiftly written "STAY" means a dynamic, young team, another dominant inscription "GOLDEN" works in contrast and expertise and quality, on which StayGolden rightly bases - it is one of the most sought-after solariums in Prague, which they are preparing to expand and modernize their premises and offer other services in the future.

The graphic element illuminates the merry sun ☀️, which appears as a symbol in other promotional materials and is carried by the sun's rays.

May 30, 2021
