Mrittick Choudhury

MEMENTO#002

Mrittick Choudhury
Mrittick Choudhury
  • Save
MEMENTO#002 uxui ui ux typogaphy web ui web minimal flat website webdesign web design website design web development web designer website concept websites website builder webflow wix wordpress
Download color palette

MEMENTO#002 is a website design concept touted towards Blogs, Startups, Businesses, and so on.
Check out the live site here - https://www.therenaissancedigital.com/
Developed at my startup - Fluid Design.

Mrittick Choudhury
Mrittick Choudhury

More by Mrittick Choudhury

View profile
    • Like