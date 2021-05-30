Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Michael Wegmann

Techniklike Identity & Business Cards

Michael Wegmann
Michael Wegmann
Hire Me
  • Save
Techniklike Identity & Business Cards design minimal symbol identity icon logodesign logo branding vector brand
Techniklike Identity & Business Cards design minimal symbol identity icon logodesign logo branding vector brand
Download color palette
  1. Unbenannt-1.png
  2. Free Isometric Business Card Mockup.png

Logodesign & Business Cards – 2016

The German web video producer Jonas Falk, also known under the name Techniklike, creates reviews, unboxings and more about everything from the world of technology. The simple design created a timeless logo, which will still be popular in many years to come.

View all tags
Posted on May 30, 2021
Michael Wegmann
Michael Wegmann
22yo self-taught graphic designer from Switzerland.
Hire Me

More by Michael Wegmann

View profile
    • Like