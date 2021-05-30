Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rasmus Bak

Dallas BBQ Pit

Rasmus Bak
Rasmus Bak
Dallas BBQ Pit typography web design webdesign branding web ux ui design
Just another design challenge by Sharpen Designs.

This one was to create a landing page for a BBQ pit based in Dallas, Texas. I wanted to keep it raw and the red color used is the official red color of Texas (#BF0A30).

Feedback is much appreciated - thank you!

Posted on May 30, 2021
Rasmus Bak
Rasmus Bak

