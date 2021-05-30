Dallas BBQ Pit

Trending designs to inspire you
Just another design challenge by Sharpen Designs.
This one was to create a landing page for a BBQ pit based in Dallas, Texas. I wanted to keep it raw and the red color used is the official red color of Texas (#BF0A30).
Feedback is much appreciated - thank you!