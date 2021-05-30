Masum Ahmed

Travel App Concept

Masum Ahmed
Masum Ahmed
  • Save
Travel App Concept minimal clean ui mobile app design clean ux ui design app travel apps tourism app ios app traveling app vacation travel app ui travel tour trip trip booking app travel app design
Download color palette

Hello guys!

Here is my recent exploration design for Travel App. Hope you like it and enjoy guys! :)

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow.

Wanna collaborate with me? Shoot your business inquiry to
Email: masum.cseseu@gmail.com
Skype: https://join.skype.com/invite/UMcm2WFjAcqD

Masum Ahmed
Masum Ahmed

More by Masum Ahmed

View profile
    • Like