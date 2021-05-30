Retouch Landscape Photos

Trending designs to inspire you
I will edit your landscape photos professionally, making them more professional and attractive.
What's included in the Gig:
• Color enhancing of your landscape photo.
• Sharpness improvement and noise reduction.
• Straightening of vertical and horizontal lines (level of correction depends on your photo).
• Removal of unnecessary small objects, if any.
• Dust removal, if any.
• Sky Replacement, Panorama or HDR editing if requested in the specific section
• Editing of any type of format (RAW, DNG, JPG, PNG...).
I want to make your photography looks amazing, consequently I will evaluate each photo individually trying to edit it in the best possible way.
Generally the work takes less time than indicated, I set 2,3 and 4 days in order to have some more time for revisions, if required.
BEFORE REQUESTING THE ORDER, CONTACT ME!
Email : sparkyyygaming@gmail.com
Fiverr : https://www.fiverr.com/share/mD38b8
I hope you can remain satisfied with my work, done with so much passion!
Akila Dhanapala