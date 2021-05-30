Rex Electrio Logo | R Letter

Hello everyone!

Today I want to show the Rox Electro Logo design , If you guys like my design Please give your valuable 'feedback' in comment section.

Don't forget to 'FOLLOW' me for getting a Professional design.

------------------------------------------------

CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :

mail: imrakib786@gmail.com

skype: rhasan143

Whatsapp: +8801912666450

Thank You.

----

Follow me on

Behance | Facebook | Twitter